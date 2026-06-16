He has to be if he’s going to earn enough money to keep his Olympic dreams alive. There wans’t much for him in the settlement. And there isn’t much money in professional swimming unless an athlete has a major sponsorship, which House doesn’t.

These days, he helps create NIL opportunities for ASU swimmers as a part of the alumni board. He tours the nation speaking about House v. NCAA at colleges and universities. He trains young athletes. He runs the Swim Bros Podcast with his brother, Kyle. He trains with the U.S. national team. And he competes professionally, typically wearing a throwback jersey as a nod to the crowd in attendance.

Don’t be surprised if he shows up at IU-Indianapolis for the TYR Pro Swim Series event on Wednesday dressed like Reggie Miller.

And don’t be surprised if he ends up on a podium or two.

“Not to sound boastful, but I’m used to seeing him do well,” Ray House said.

“He usually rises to the occasion, you know? The stiffer the competition, the more he raises the bar.”

(Plus, as Sue House said, that’s one of his favorite pools.)

The public’s perception of House has changed, thanks in part to all of his recent exposure, and these days he’s back to getting cheered everywhere he goes. Just like when he was a kid.

But he isn’t done.

Grant House has one goal: Reach the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“To make the team would be a lot,” he said.