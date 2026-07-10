The filing says Circle K employees had to use personal money, were not reimbursed and had to buy enough tickets to bring the leftover total amount of the unbought tickets below $20.

If the responsible employee could not pay, the store manager was responsible for buying the tickets, according to the filing.

The response from Gawlitza's attorney says he followed that practice when he bought the winning ticket.

Circle K did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the claims about the company's policy.

The filing also cites Circle K’s employee guidebook, which says employees cannot buy or play lottery games while on duty, but may make those purchases before or after their shifts while off duty, so long as another employee rings up the sale unless prohibited by law.

Gawlitza, who worked for Circle K for about 20 years, claims the company fired him to help its legal position and deprive him of the millions.

Circle K told him he violated store policy because it considered him still working when he bought the ticket, according to the filing.

Court exhibits include statements of former Circle K workers who say they were taught that employees had to buy accidentally printed lottery tickets left behind by customers.

Eva Sparks, a former Circle K bonus manager, said in an affidavit that employees were required to buy those tickets the morning after the drawing and that the store did not reimburse them.

She said Circle K treated the tickets and any winnings as belonging to the person who paid for them.