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An Arizona federal judge was photographed on the balcony of a swanky Montenegro residence belonging to a convicted international fraudster, fueling speculation about his efforts to secure a pardon from President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Susan Brnovich, the widow of former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, denied helping George Cottrell, a politically connected British socialite who was convicted in Arizona nearly a decade ago for a money-laundering scam.

Brnovich, in a statement to The Arizona Republic, said it was "emotionally devastating" that a family trip to a country near and dear to her husband was being used to further a scandal in the British press.

"This was one of my late husband’s favorite places on Earth, and it’s where his father’s family is from. Just being there made us each feel closer to him," Brnovich told The Republic. "Naturally, it has been emotionally devastating to see our trip mischaracterized by British tabloids and used by those who seek to score political points here at home or abroad."

Montenegro is a small country on the Balkan Peninsula, sandwiched between Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina on the Adriatic coast.

Brnovich said Cottrell, who is a family friend, invited them to see the view from his balcony while they were visiting. She said Cottrell did not pay for their trip and they did not stay with him.

"We paid our own way and had separate accommodations," she said. "Lastly, I have nothing whatsoever to do with any effort of Mr. Cottrell’s to seek clemency, and we did not discuss it.”