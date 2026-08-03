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PHOENIX — A driver who was 16 and high on marijuana when he caused a Thanksgiving week crash in Peoria that killed five people, including three children, has been sentenced to decades in prison.

Bjorn Hartzell, now 20, was sentenced July 31 to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to five counts of second-degree murder and one count of felony endangerment, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Hartzell was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee on the night of Nov. 20, 2022, near 107th Avenue and Lone Cactus Drive when he crashed into a Mazda minivan, according to the county attorney's office and Peoria police.

Inside the minivan were Jace Hochstetler, 31, and Elizabeth Simpson, 36, and four children — all six wearing seat belts, according to police. Hochstetler and Simpson died at the scene, a 14-year-old girl died shortly after arriving at a hospital and two other children died later, according to police. One child survived the crash, the county attorney's office said.

A crash reconstruction found Hartzell was driving between 112 mph and 115 mph in a 40-mph zone when the collision occurred, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. A preliminary investigation found the minivan, driven by Simpson, was traveling eastbound and making a left turn when Hartzell's Jeep struck it, police said.

Hartzell admitted to smoking marijuana and a court-ordered blood draw confirmed there was tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly referred to as THC, in the then teenager's blood, according to the county attorney's office.