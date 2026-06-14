After his arrest, Mora told officers he ran because of the hostility of Lupe's father, who he said was known to carry a firearm, according to court records. After being read his Miranda rights in Spanish, Mora said he had gotten into his vehicle to get food and was driving through the mobile home park when neighbors ran up screaming. He said he saw a child, panicked and fled.

Mora said he was en route to turn himself in at the Maryvale precinct police station when officers stopped him, court records show.

Mora was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of hit-and-run involving death or injury, a Class 3 felony. He appeared before Judge John Aragon via remote hearing later that day. A judge set his bond at $100,000 cash only.

Several family members gave emotional statements during the initial appearance.

"I hope you guys do not release that man. He is not even a man. He is a monster. He is a baby killer for doing that, for leaving my dead, bloody baby," a woman identifying herself as Lupe's mother said.

"That's my grandson that he killed. My first grandson, that I will never take fishing again," Lupe's grandfather said.

"I just want justice for my son," Lupe's father said.

The baby boy was described as being "full of joy and laughter" with "a smile that would light up the room," according to a GoFundMe page his family set up to cover funeral costs. A candlelight vigil was held for Lupe on June 8.