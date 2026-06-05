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Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program has grown to become one of the state’s most divisive education battles, with supporters calling it a lifeline for families and critics warning it is draining billions from public schools with little oversight.

The program was first implemented as a way for the state to help meet the needs of students with learning disabilities. If a public school couldn’t meet the needs of a student, the state could help families pay to send their children to a private school or other kind of specialized education.

The program gradually expanded over the next decade before becoming open to all Arizona students in 2022. Since then, the program has ballooned from supporting 11,000 students to about 100,000.

Here are some key milestones in ESA's expansion.

2006-11: Empowerment Scholarship Account program established

The program was established on the back of the Arizona Scholarships for Pupils with Disabilities and the Displaced Pupils Choice Grant programs. When they were established in 2006, the Legislature allocated $2.5 million to each program.

In the 2009 lawsuit Cain v. Horne, the Arizona Supreme Court declared the accounts unconstitutional because state funds cannot be directed to private and religious schools.

The lawsuit paved the way for the Empowerment Scholarship Account program’s development and framework. If the money goes directly to parents and families, the state dollars are not being directly paid to private schools.