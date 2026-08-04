Rogers called that "a contested legal conclusion and litigation prediction, not a statement of the essential change in existing law.'' He wants Ponce to remove that language.

Jones said there's nothing wrong with the explanation Fontes prepared.

"What was included by the office was necessary, neutral, and provided voters with the needed information regarding the legitimately proposed statutory changes,'' she said. "We have a responsibility to make sure people know what these referrals actually do and how they may change existing law, not regurgitate talking points.''

Rogers sees something more sinister. He pointed out that Kolodin is now the Republican nominee for secretary of state, meaning he will face off in the November election against Fontes.

Rogers told Ponce he is not arguing that Fontes is disqualified from preparing ballot explanations because of his "political interests.'' But he said those interests "explain how the ballot language came to resemble an argument against Proposition 144 and underscore the need for exacting judicial review.''

"Secretary Fontes had one job here: tell Arizona voters the truth about what's on their ballot,'' Rogers said in a prepared statement. "Arizona law requires official ballot language to be impartial, accurate, and free from advocacy. Secretary Fontes' description of Proposition 144 fails all of these requirements.''

No date has been set for a hearing.

This is actually the second lawsuit over Proposition 144.