"The Republicans in charge of the Legislature have decided to throw firefighters, police officers under the bus in order to protect the waste and abuse in the ESA voucher program,'' he said. And De Los Santos said he knows who to blame.

"It appears that happened when Andy Biggs got involved,'' he said. "And they chose to appease a Washington politician over working in the best interests of Arizona public schools and public safety."

But Biggs, a member of Congress, said it is a mischaracterization to say he inserted himself into already ongoing negotiations. He said he had been approached by people concerned about the voucher issue and the kinds of deals being considered.

"I didn't necessarily want to insert myself,'' Biggs told Capitol Media Services. He said all he did is draft a statement.

"People asked me what I thought,'' he said. And he said the best deal would have been the one-for-one tradeoff: AEA drops its initiative in exchange for lawmakers taking the anti-union measure off the ballot, and not "all this other stuff, too.''

Still, his statement became public even as bipartisan negotiations were going on, and Republicans started removing some things from the table that they already had promised, Sundareshan said.

She said that's why Democrats concluded the Republicans were not negotiating in good faith and that it no longer made sense to try to reach a deal with them.

It was also the reason AEA and its allies walked away.