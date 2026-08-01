Even though his client overstayed his visa and therefore did not fall under Hurtado, the government’s attorney claimed Mabry did not have jurisdiction over the case and asked him to deny bond. Mabry granted a $10,000 bond, which is nearly seven times the federal minimum.

But not all detainees are lucky enough to have an attorney help them build a case. A Russian-speaking man in his early 20s — left behind in Eloy when his parents and younger brother were released in California — sat alone before Schnitzer on Feb. 10, with only a letter of support from his parents as evidence that he had sponsors in the United States. He spoke wistfully of the 12-year-old dog he had not seen in two years and mentioned his parents’ pending asylum case.

However, because bond hearings place the burden of proof on detainees and not the government, he was assumed to be a flight risk unless proved otherwise. Schnitzer denied bond, saying his hands were tied.

Bonds are paid to ICE at full value, with no options to pay a fraction of the amount upfront, as is the case with criminal bond cases in Arizona. Only legal residents of the United States and certified companies can make the bond payment, so detainees and family members without legal status cannot do it themselves. The money is only returned if the detainee does not violate bond terms for the duration of the court proceedings. ICE also interprets what counts as a “substantial violation” of the bond terms, including not showing up to court.

Crowdfunding or immigration bond services are often the only options for these families.