There could be multiple Californians in the race, too. Democrats Rep. Ro Khanna, former Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Gavin Newsom hail from the same state and are considered could-be candidates, though Newsom drew a line and said he won’t run if Harris does.

Still, it’s unusual for two senators from the same state to seek the presidential nomination. In fact, it hasn’t been done in nearly six decades, according to presidential historian Douglas Brinkley.

Two Minnesotans — Vice President and former Sen. Hubert Humphrey and sitting Sen. Eugene McCarthy — ran for the Democratic nomination in 1968. The race didn’t exactly end on great terms: McCarthy refused to endorse Humphrey at the Democratic National Convention and only begrudgingly voted for him over Republican Richard Nixon in November.

So far, Kelly and Gallego have given each other a wide berth. In fact, Kelly declined to comment for this story.

But they can’t avoid each other forever, or even for very much longer.

“It's in everybody's interest to get along,” said state Rep. Sean Bagniewski, an Iowa lawmaker who Kelly and Gallego are both courting. Iowa is no longer Democrats' first-in-the-nation caucus state, but it's still a popular stop for White House aspirants.

Bagniewski said he has known Gallego for almost a decade, since he came to Iowa to stump for Democrats in 2018. More recently, Bagniewski showed Kelly around downtown Des Moines in August.

Kelly returned the favor and invited Bagniewski to Tucson for a young leaders meetup. The former Polk County Democrats chair will fly into Arizona this week to attend.