What we’re left with are legislative referrals. The Republican majority in the Legislature referred all eight measures we’re considering this year.

The process “happens over a two-year period,” former Senate President Ken Bennett, a Republican, told me. “Probably 20 or 30 of them get introduced in the first year.”

After a handful make it through that first year, another 20 or 30 are introduced the second year, and a handful make it then, too.

“The ones combined in that two-year interval go on the ballot,” Bennett said.

Usually, they’re passed in the last days of the legislative session, as GOP leaders decide which will make the cut.

The two key reasons for the Republican-run Legislature to refer an issue to the ballot, lately at least, are to avoid a veto by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, or to motivate Republicans to vote.

Bennett said sometimes the referrals are reacting to a previous veto, and other times to preempt a future veto. Sen. Priya Sundareshan, who is a Tucson Democrat and minority leader in the senate, argued that going straight to the voters allows GOP legislators to avoid negotiating with legislative Democrats and Hobbs.

The latter idea, Bennett said, is to “pick controversial or emotional issues and put something on the ballot that’s going to drive a certain population to the ballot.”

That’s a possible explanation, for example, of Prop. 317, which would declare drug cartels “terrorist organizations” but directs the Arizona Department of Homeland Security, which has no police force, to deal with them.