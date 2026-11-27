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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Mama was proud of her contemporaries, Black Congresswomen Shirley Chisholm and Barbara Jordan.

Chisholm was the whip-smart New York Congresswoman, a Columbia graduate who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1972. Her "Unbought and Unbossed" mantra boldly announced her independent streak and political instincts.

Jordan, the Texas Congresswoman whose resonant voice and defense of the Constitution held the nation rapt during the Watergate impeachment hearings, provided a moral compass when the nation needed one. These two rarities, women, were among my early examples of what political excellence looked like. I'm remembering them today because of the exceptional results of the 2026 midterm election. Across the country, voters elected 10 women to their first terms as governor and returned six incumbents to office. Add New Jersey's Mikie Sherrill and Virginia's Abigail Spanberger, both elected in 2025, and a record 18 women will lead states in 2027.

The women who won this fall came to the job through very different routes.

When Jocelyn Benson succeeds Gretchen Whitmer in January, one woman will hand over the governor's office to another for the first time in Michigan history. Benson, a former Wayne State University Law School dean who went on to serve two terms as secretary of state, will take office alongside Lt. Gov.-elect Winnie Brinks, the first woman to lead the Michigan Senate. I hope a girl watches the inauguration and thinks it all looks perfectly ordinary.