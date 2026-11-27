The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Mama was proud of her contemporaries, Black Congresswomen Shirley Chisholm and Barbara Jordan.
Chisholm was the whip-smart New York Congresswoman, a Columbia graduate who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1972. Her "Unbought and Unbossed" mantra boldly announced her independent streak and political instincts.
Jordan, the Texas Congresswoman whose resonant voice and defense of the Constitution held the nation rapt during the Watergate impeachment hearings, provided a moral compass when the nation needed one. These two rarities, women, were among my early examples of what political excellence looked like. I'm remembering them today because of the exceptional results of the 2026 midterm election. Across the country, voters elected 10 women to their first terms as governor and returned six incumbents to office. Add New Jersey's Mikie Sherrill and Virginia's Abigail Spanberger, both elected in 2025, and a record 18 women will lead states in 2027.
People are also reading…
The women who won this fall came to the job through very different routes.
When Jocelyn Benson succeeds Gretchen Whitmer in January, one woman will hand over the governor's office to another for the first time in Michigan history. Benson, a former Wayne State University Law School dean who went on to serve two terms as secretary of state, will take office alongside Lt. Gov.-elect Winnie Brinks, the first woman to lead the Michigan Senate. I hope a girl watches the inauguration and thinks it all looks perfectly ordinary.
Georgia's Keisha Lance Bottoms ran Atlanta before becoming the first Black woman elected governor in American history. New Mexico's Deb Haaland, a citizen of Laguna Pueblo, served in Congress and ran the U.S. Department of the Interior. She'll be the country's first Native American woman governor. And in Texas, Gina Hinojosa got into elected office when her son's elementary school faced closure. She ran for the Austin school board, went on to serve in the state legislature and will now become Texas' first Latina governor.
In Ohio, voters chose Dr. Amy Acton, who led the state health department through the early months of COVID-19. She's the first woman Ohio voters elected governor. Minnesota's Amy Klobuchar was a county prosecutor before she went to the U.S. Senate. Tennessee's Marsha Blackburn came up through the state Senate, the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate. Both will be the first women to govern their states.
Maine chose Hannah Pingree, a former state House speaker who worked in outgoing Gov. Janet Mills' administration. Kansas chose Cindy Holscher, a former Sprint manager and state senator who will succeed Gov. Laura Kelly. And Rhode Island chose Helena Buonanno Foulkes, who served as president of CVS Pharmacy.
The six returning governors have stories of their own. Arizona's Katie Hobbs became a social worker. Oregon's Tina Kotek led the state House. Massachusetts' Maura Healey served as attorney general, and New Hampshire's Kelly Ayotte served in the U.S. Senate. Arkansas' Sarah Huckabee Sanders was a White House press secretary. New York's Kathy Hochul started on a town board and rose to lieutenant governor before taking over as governor in 2021. She just won her second full term.
A governor establishes policy and sets a tone. The policy shows up in a budget, in what a state does to help children learn to read or keep a rural hospital open. The tone shows up in who gets heard before those decisions are made and how a governor speaks about the people who voted for somebody else.
As the father of daughters, I think about the women who gave us life and the women who taught us how to live it. I think, too, about what my children will come to expect from the people who lead them. I want them to grow so accustomed to seeing women govern that the next election like this one barely raises an eyebrow.
For now, it's worth cheering. Congratulations to all 16 governors and to Winnie Brinks here at home.
Byron McCauley is Michigan columnist for USA Today Co. Email him at bmccauley@usatodayco.com. @byronmccauley on social media.