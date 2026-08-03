A trip to the Donald Trump woodshed will be forthcoming. Raise your fist, cuss a little to show how tough you are and then take what punishment The Don gives out, like the good little minion you are, Joshy. And, God forbid, never again speak without running your script by the Project 25 censors.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke

Another massacre at the border

This time it’s environmental, as three of four cottonwood trees, estimated to be over 200 years old, were destroyed July 28 - 29 near Lochiel, San Rafael Valley, apparently for the “crime” of spreading shade across the international boundary — and possibly impeding construction of a second 30-foot wall, creating a dead zone between walls, as the Executive spends taxpayer dollars to “protect” the nation from seasonal migrants like black bears, porcupines, pronghorns, and an occasional ocelot or jaguar. Also affected, cultural sites and nearby springs.

As of Friday, one cottonwood remained because activists had climbed it earlier in the week and have remained in the tree for three days and counting.

The Valley is in Congressional District 6, represented by naturalized migrant Juan Ciscomani, who serves on the Animal Protection Caucus. District 6 residents, please contact/visit his well-staffed Tucson office, 1636 N Swan Road, Suite 200, Tucson, 85712, (520) 881-3588. Ask him to end this travesty.

Ila Abernathy

Midtown

Senate hearings