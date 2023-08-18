In light of Senator Diane Feinstein’s disabilities (she’s 90), and Senator Mitch McConnell’s sudden speechless meltdown (81), and President Biden’s frequent confusion (80), I think there should be age limits for congressmen, senators and presidents, the end point being an absolute 80 years old. So, one could run for the following:

President-no later than 72

Congressman-no later than 78

Senator-no later than 74

Most people are forced by company rules or enticements to retire at 65. Why should we allow these elected officials to hold office for a lifetime? They are outliving their usefulness to their constituents.

Robin Gaudielle

Northwest side