Letter: Another star on the flag
View Comments

Letter: Another star on the flag

Before moving to Tucson, I was a disenfranchised voter. I lived in Washington, D.C., with over 700,000 other citizens, none of whom had voting representation in Congress and all of whom paid federal taxes. This ongoing, absurd condition is inscribed with despairing resignation on the D.C. license plate: Taxation Without Representation.

Without statehood, the federal government can override the rule of law as established by D.C.’s own locally elected officials—something we saw play out during the protests in Lafayette Park, just outside of the White House.

Now is the time for full and equal representation for D.C. residents. On Friday, June 26, the House will vote on D.C. statehood. With over 220 co-sponsors of the bill, the vote is likely to pass. In the Senate, 40 co-sponsors have emerged; absent, however, are Senators McSally and, surprisingly, Sinema. I urge them to choose democracy and support this bill.

Luke Cole

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News