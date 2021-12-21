Letter: Biden and Democrats' support of no cash bail - Darrell Brooks

Biden recently released his "Gender equity" plan, which includes eliminating cash bail. Democrats support this also. Darrell Brooks just plowed his SUV through a crowd of people, including marching grannies and bystander children, at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, WI. Five were killed and 48 others were injured. Six children are in critical condition. Brooks reportedly has a long criminal history, including statutory rape of a 15 year old in Nevada leaving her with a child. He jumped bail there after being arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. Brooks has several pending criminal cases in Milwaukee county for such offenses as reckless endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm. Bail had been set at $10,000 then lowered to $7500. Typically, a person will go through a bail bondsman and post 10% of the bail amount. If Brooks' bail had been set higher, he may not have been out on the street plowing through a Christmas parade. Would Biden and Democrats eliminate cash bail for Brooks?
Ivan Stanski
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.