Letter: Biden is simply governing

In an era of gotcha politics and name-calling slurs, while others are slinging mud or being investigated by Congress or states attorneys generals, Joe Biden plugs along.

Governing is not dominating the latest news cycle. It is actually not really sexy, but a process of listening to concerns and trying to do the best for the constituents no matter how strong the headwinds.

The manic emotionalism of the previous presidential administration is not the norm, nor should it be. Unfortunately, many of us are now wired to download the latest, search for the newest, then forget the lessons just learned.

While Joe Biden will never be known as the most exciting of presidents, I know he'd rather be known as the most competent, especially in these trying times.

I'd vote for him again simply because he inherited a dysfunctional administration and a razor-thin Congress. He makes mistakes, but does his best for the country--and not himself.

He's a workhorse, not a showhorse.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

