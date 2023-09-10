I must agree with the premise of Mark Moral’s letter where he wonders why Biden is still running even though the majority of Americans do not want him to. The Republicans have a wide choice of candidates to choose from, even though Trump is currently way ahead. Where are the Democratic challengers to Biden? Fringe candidates like RFK Jr do not count. Why aren’t mainstream candidates running? I am a Democrat, and I want a choice in our primary, like the Republicans have. I like Joe Biden, but he is obviously declining mentally, and I do not think he will be competent to complete another term. Why can’t the Democratic establishment acknowledge this and put forth some other candidates? Let us Democrats decide if we want Biden to run again and do not force him upon us.