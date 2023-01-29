 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Dems Should Nominate Liz Chaney

It is clear the Republican Party is incapable of overcoming their own right-wing extremists. With 20 votes against Kevin McCarthy, it is clear there is no hope for his candidacy for the House speakership.

From the perspective of the minority party, the most they can hope for is a white knight in the form of a moderate republican to appear on the scene.

I suggest Ms Liz Chaney. (The Speaker does not have to be a member of the House, and a Democrat can nominate a Republican.)

If all the Democrates would vote for Chaney, it would only require seven Republicans to vote for her to have her installed. This would be the best outcome for the incoming Congress, the Republican Party, and the country as a whole. The wildly undemocratic wing of the GOP would be side-lined and the business of governing this country could resume.

Tony Maitland

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
