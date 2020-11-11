 Skip to main content
Letter: election challenges
I fully support the Republican party forcing recounts and legal challenges to the voting processes in several states. I support it because citizens need to believe our elections are fair and run honestly.

Stacey Abrams, who ran in 2018 as Democrat candidate for Georgia governor, still claims the election was unfair and has not conceded. I grew up in mayor Daley's Chicago in the 1950s and 60s and know first hand what a corrupt election is.

This election has votes being counted past the cutoff date stipulated by state law. There are states, against state law, counting ballots received with no signatures and no post marks. There is ballot harvesting where it in not allowed and mass ballot mailing without verification. Observers are denied access.

Now is the time to clean up the legal voting mess so Stacey Abrams and Donald Trump can accept the final count of legal ballots.

Kenneth Smalley

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

