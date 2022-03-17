 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: exit from afghanistan
Goldberg's op ed piece from March 7 was interesting and a worthwhile read but I must take issue with his slamming of President Joe for the Afghanistan fiasco. Goldberg and most every other pundit and arm chair expert have piled on to President Joe over his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. I contend that it is grossly unfair and inaccurate to pin all the blame on Biden. Over 20 years, under both Republican and Democratic administrations, billions of taxpayer dollars poured into arming and training the Afghan military. Many precious American lives were lost defending Afghanistan. And yet the Afghan armed forces melted like snow in spring when the going got tough. If Afghans refuse to fight for their own country and countrymen -- why should another American tax dollar be spent or another precious American life be lost fighting for them? Also I contend that countless mistakes were made over the 20 years that contributed to the debacle. Shouldering Biden with all the blame is both unfair and inaccurate.

Nancy Silberschlag

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

