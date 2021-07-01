Letter: Green energy

I believe that our President is recklessly and dangerously putting the cart before the horse with green energy. He is putting up 250,000 charging stations for electric vehicles will putting the brakes on the oil industry.
According to am article in the business section of your newspaper China not only produces 80% of batteries for electric vehicles but also 80% of the refineries to produce the raw material for those batteries.
Currently, If we transfer immediately to electric and China refuses to ship batteries, we could be left with no transportation. And if those batteries are also used to store power from solar panels and wind generators we would also be powerless.
Seems like that would be a good time for foreign invasion.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
