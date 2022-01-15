 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Inflation Gibberish
Letter after letter to the Star features a Republican soundbite which is suppose to enlighten us about the causes of the current inflationary trend. All those that blame the economic stimulus package put in place by Congress and the Biden administration would I am sure support the idea that the 1.5 trillion dollar tax cut put in place by a Republican led Congress and the Trump administration in 2017 is also to blame for the current inflationary pressures. Clearly we all agree that decades of neglect of our infrastructure which makes it more difficult to process and move goods through our docks, rails, and roads is also to blame. How about the ridiculous wages that many people in the supply chain have suffered with until they finally have said enough. Also there is the lack of workers from other countries that helped make our economy go. Our addiction to cheap Chinese goods whether we need them or not is also a problem.

Kalvin Smith

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

