If our schools were to begin teaching Civics classes again, at multiple levels, then everyone would be exposed to the Constitution and would hopefully, have a basic understanding of how our government is meant to operate. Additionally, in my almost 71 years, I have seen a marked degradation in our elected officials' dedication to their oaths of office. When you accept the responsibility to "protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic", this does not mean you can cherry-pick only the portions of the Constitution that you agree with. There are methods spelled out within the Constitution on how to amend it. Nobody, up to and including the President can determine that a portion of this document, or an amendment to the Constitution, is invalid just because he/she doesn't like it. Dissent and discussion are both healthy and critical, but until an amendment is legally changed, this enduring document still reigns supreme in our Republic.