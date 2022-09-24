Letter: Masters at projection

Projection is a defense mechanism in which someone casts their flaws and feelings onto someone else. This is exactly what progressives do every day in these Letters to the Editor.
It doesn’t take much effort to recognize the peccadillos they blame on conservatives are exactly the wrongs they commit day after day. Change MAGA fascist to Antifa, BLM or democrat and you’re on target.
January 6 was one riot and it was wrong. But there were dozens of very violent riots just the summer before in democrat led cities, one party towns. These letters never mention those riots. Hmm... Those riots killed people and destroyed billions of dollars’ worth of public and privately owned property yet scarcely a mention in the letters.
Projection at its best.
Marvin Montez
People are also reading…
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.