Re: the Oct. 21 article "Trump's poor spelling is not worth our time; real concerns persist."
I must disagree with the editorial saying Trump's misspelling of words and other reckless use of the English language is not worth the ruckus, when more important problems are faced now. Misspelled words are an indicator of a lack of care, rigor and attention to detail, traits that should not be taken lightly, when shown time and again by a so-called leader. If someone posing as the president does not take pride in his writing, will that person take pride in his decisions affecting the country. I fear not, as we continue to watch carelessness spew forth embarrassing the United States. Misspelling may seem minor, but it is a definite indicator of a quality in humans, one that I have yet to see in Trump.
Carl Olson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.