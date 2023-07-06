Ozempic is divisive and creates "a huge class divide"? Well, bariatric surgery is pure quackery, and drugs are garbage. There's an association "to Advance Fat Acceptance"? That's not cool. The New York City ban on discriminating based on weight is fine. Compassion, therapy, nutritional counseling, access to healthy food, are all fine. Drugs are not. We should all take responsibility for our weight and for our health and seek help when we need it. We could advocate for our grocery stores and restaurants to not sell so much junk food.