Ozempic is divisive and creates "a huge class divide"? Well, bariatric surgery is pure quackery, and drugs are garbage. There's an association "to Advance Fat Acceptance"? That's not cool. The New York City ban on discriminating based on weight is fine. Compassion, therapy, nutritional counseling, access to healthy food, are all fine. Drugs are not. We should all take responsibility for our weight and for our health and seek help when we need it. We could advocate for our grocery stores and restaurants to not sell so much junk food.
Healthy food may seem more expensive than junk food, but it's really not. A pound of cherries for $2-$4, a pound of spring mix for $6? That's cheap stuff.
Health and nutrition should be taught in school. After all what's more important than our bodies that we're inside of? And let's stop trying to be druggies.
Ellis Sutton
People are also reading…
Oracle
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.