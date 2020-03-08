Letter: Rotten Apple Spoils Bushel
I raised apples, one thing I know for sure is that one bad apple can destroy a whole bushel. The rotten spores emit out and spread and proliferate through the healthy apples and spoil the whole bushel. As the rot spreads it my not be seen as it spoils the whole bushel. The same things has happened in our national executive government.

Donald J Trump is the biggest rotten apple in the While House and must be tossed out. A fresh and healthy crop is needed for a vital America.

With his slick ride down the escalator years ago, many thought he was the apple of their eye. Some may still believe his lies, hold their nose, shut their eyes and not see the blight that is happening.

Stop the rot. We need better apples. We demand a clean bushel.

Kenn Block, Member of good government group. Indivisible Tucson Action Alliance. Non partisan activism

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

