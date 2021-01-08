 Skip to main content
Letter: The Real Election Fraud
Every single governor--half of them Republicans--has certified the results of the 2020 election. Every single court that has ruled--including judges appointed by Donald Trump, at state and federal levels up to the Supreme Court--has rejected every baseless lawsuit brought by radical Republicans to overturn those results. Trump's own director of election security and Trump's own Attorney General declare the election clean and free of significant voter irregularities. But now a shocking number of Republican representatives and senators stage a cynical attempt to overthrow the Constitution and block the count of electoral votes-without a scrap of evidence of wrongdoing.

The real election fraud is being perpetrated by utterly dishonest politicians who put their naked ambition and worship of Trumpism ahead of their solemn oaths. Every American should be both horrified and disgusted.

Andrew Browning

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

