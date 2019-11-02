I read in the Star that firefighters in California saved the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library from the wildfires and that got me thinking—what will the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library include? Here are a few suggestions for the collection:
Five Trump Steaks, four bankruptcy filings, three marriage certificates, two divorce decrees and a payment to a porn star. No books. A framed Trump University diploma. The Mueller Report. A love letter to Kim Jong Un. An autographed portrait of Vladimir Putin. Covfefe. Certificates of Occupancy for Trump Towers in Moscow and Istanbul. An entire section can be devoted to non-disclosure agreements. A video loop can feature Sean Spicer repeating that the president’s inaugural crowd was “the largest inaugural crowd, ever—Period!” About half-a-million tweets. And, of course, Articles of Impeachment.
James Nesci
East side
