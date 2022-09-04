Letter: We need Medicare for all

I am a physician and I stand behind development of a national healthcare program.

Dr. Howie Wolf was spot-on, endorsing Medicare-for-All August 26.

On August 18 Pam Kehaly was on target too, but for the benefit of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, the so-called “non-profit” corporation she heads. She does not talk about how her company might reduce administrative costs.

Medicare is one of the most popular programs in our federal government. We can’t allow big corporations to contaminate it and ultimately take it over. Beware of their claims that they will be more efficient with our money than the government.

For more information see Physicians For National Healthcare : pnhp.org , my chosen organization.

Please support the growing campaign for Medicare for All.

Joanne Mallett, MD, FACOG

Southeast side