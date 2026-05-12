Why do we vote? Because our vote is the language of democracy. By voting, we can express our needs and how we want to be governed.

How important is local government in our lives? Immeasurable. Voting for local officials, who share many of our own concerns, can impact our schools’ quality, police training and tax rate, to name a few.

Find valuable information at:

Arizona Secretary of State Home or the Bipartisan Fair Elections Center.

There are date deadlines for registering to vote, mailing ballots and primary dates as well.

This year, think about filling out the bottom of you ballot and then moving up. Pretty exciting!

Sally Mayersohn

Northwest side