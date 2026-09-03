I want to commend the Star and other state and local journalistic outlets for honestly covering the recent investigations alleging Gov. Hobbs’ involvement in DCS’ reimbursement increases. It appears that both AG Mayes’ and Republicans’ investigations indicate that Hobbs was not involved in these increases; rather, has been associated with them due to her role as governor who appointed DCS leadership at the time of the increases. Judging by how frantically Republican opponents are talking about this issue, though, I’m gathering that they thought the investigations would implicate Hobbs so they could attack her as election day approaches. It’s becoming more and more apparent that sensible voters of all stripes in Arizona can and will see through the mudslinging attempts. The allegations against Biggs, while hyperbolized by the competition of campaign season, actually have evidence to support them. The allegations against Hobbs are baseless campaign season political theater.