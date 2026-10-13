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Organ Pipe National Park’s denial of permits to the humanitarian organization Humane Borders is the latest move by the Trump administration to politicize the National Park Service. Humane Borders places water barrels in the desert in and around Pima County where thousands of people have died from dehydration. Apparently, saving lives doesn’t align with Trump priorities.

The Park Service is no longer politically neutral. An Olympian was falsely prosecuted for touching the Park Service reflecting pool while border wall construction desecrates Big Bend and Organ Pipe National Parks. Donald Trump’s glaring face appears on park passes. Material about slavery, the Indian wars and climate changes is banned from national parks per Trump’s “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History” executive order.

The Park Service removing Humane Borders water barrels from public lands is their latest regrettable political act. People will die.

John Stark

Southeast side