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In Mary Ellen Klas's article this morning states, Latino voters have officially become the deciding factor in American politics.

This isn't really news to anyone who's been paying attention. Jorge Ramos called this exact moment over two decades ago in his book The Latino Wave, making it clear that neither party can simply count on Latino voters as a sure thing.

The reality is that our community isn't a monolith. We care about the exact same practical, kitchen-table issues as everyone else—grocery bills, decent healthcare, affordable housing, fair wages, and meaningful immigration reform.

In Arizona, where elections are won and lost on thin margins, our collective voice carries real weight. This November, we can shape the outcome for everyone’s benefit.

Stan Paz

Northeast side