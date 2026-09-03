If you watch TV, you may have seen the anti-Ciscomani commercial that claims that the latest tax cuts were put in place to provide money to the rich. The problem is that the tax cuts don't go to just the rich, the tax cuts are applied to anyone or everyone that can qualify based on the standards established by Congress. What is most important is that, once again, the Democrats are lying, failing to the tell the truth. The biggest concern is not the failure to be truthful in this one situation, the concern is more about every other topic that they have lied about. What we constantly see is a politician make a statement for the camera and the quote but, if elected, fail to actually follow through. We need a truthful column from the media that takes the position promised by every politician before the election and then a comparison to what is actually said and done once in office, integrity is a rarity.