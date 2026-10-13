First day of no paper on holiday and its not so good. I don't want nor did I sign up for the internet. A printed paper like i've enjoyed for many years. I don't see that you will reduce subscription rates, Ha. A few other things I've noticed. Your daily news is not really daily but every other day. News today I only read in 2 days. Articles that are 3 pages long but could just as easily be condensed to one column. Why 2 words when 25 will do seems to be your thinking. Reduction in size of paper by 30% in last 5 years. Temperature announcement is 55 55 55 for days and days. A chimpanzee could write that. USA Today has acquired you, will they help or pour money into operation? I suspect you wish to dare or challenge readers to accept lousy service or leave. Diminished returns will cause mass reader revolt, if you even care.
Philip Reinecker
East side
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Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.