First day of no paper on holiday and its not so good. I don't want nor did I sign up for the internet. A printed paper like i've enjoyed for many years. I don't see that you will reduce subscription rates, Ha. A few other things I've noticed. Your daily news is not really daily but every other day. News today I only read in 2 days. Articles that are 3 pages long but could just as easily be condensed to one column. Why 2 words when 25 will do seems to be your thinking. Reduction in size of paper by 30% in last 5 years. Temperature announcement is 55 55 55 for days and days. A chimpanzee could write that. USA Today has acquired you, will they help or pour money into operation? I suspect you wish to dare or challenge readers to accept lousy service or leave. Diminished returns will cause mass reader revolt, if you even care.