Did anyone else read that Project Blue data center will use groundwater for a data center? We realize that Arizona does not have excess water and the Colorado River is drying up but some leaders have a larger desire for money instead of a concern for the citizens ability to have water. What kind of resource planning leaders would approve using another limited resource, groundwater, when the Colorado River is disappearing? The time has come for AI, artificial intelligence, to be used to solve problems instead of utilizing extremely limited resources. They are using water because it is cheaper to use a limited resource instead of investing even more money in the hardware.