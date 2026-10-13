Pima County, your ballots are in the mail. Exercise your constitutional right to vote. Midterms typically draw about half the voters, yet they decide the issues that hit closest to home—our governor, attorney general, congressional representative, and many ballot measures that will have a direct effect on your utility services and local sales and property taxes.

I’m not here to tell you how to mark that ballot, though I hold my own views. If you stay home, you hand the outcome to someone else. And to those who say “it doesn’t matter, they cheat” or “my voice gets drowned out,” I ask: How would you ever know, if you don't cast a vote? The last midterms were razor-close. Local government shapes our daily lives more than most realize. Please show up and have your voice be heard.