LD17 is an extremist disaster,

The Caucus of Chaos and their New York master.

They won their races by such a small number,

But MAGAs rule all and cast others asunder.

“If you didn’t vote for me I have no obligation!"

Not to the people, not to their station.

The Caucus creates discord in our state,

pass bills about pronouns no school will instate.

Drag Queens are targets,

They say they are “grooming”

No evidence, no proof, just Elvira’s presuming.

They ignore the water,

love weapons that slaughter,

and businesses are first to the tax credit fodder.

“Mental health care!” they cry, “make teachers carry!”

But Health care is “socialism”, and teachers are wary

The solution is delusion, it’s empty, it's airy

Scream from the rooftop! Tell voter fraud lies!

Demoralize elections, secure Trumplican ties!

But from sea to shining sea

100 judges have ruled

Is the Caucus of Chaos too blind to see?

At least you and I aren’t fooled.

Cindy Doklan

Midtown