 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Finchem supports domestic terrorism
View Comments

Letter: Finchem supports domestic terrorism

As upsetting as the spectacle on January 6th was, as disturbing as the actions of four Arizona Congresspeople was in the electoral count, the craven behavior of Mark Finchem (R) LD11 is appalling. He is flying high now because Trump read aloud his letter at a Georgia rally. He was in the DC mob! He proudly tweeted the same seditious sentiments as came from Trump. Today, with his followers being removed from Twitter, he is moving his online presence to Parler, a social networking service which has a significant user base of Trump supporters, conspiracy theorists, and right-wing extremists. It’s a site to which few of us who try to counter his misinformation will follow, a site which is almost certainly monitored by the FBI. Finchem is a member of OathKeepers, a radical extremist group also monitored by the FBI as a hate group. With everything in our power, those of us who truly wish to save our country must see that he is gone from the legislature.

Margaret Nichols

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Local-issues

Letter: Shame on you

Shame on you Governor Ducey and Dr. Christ. Due to your lack of action in the face of a horrible crisis this state is now number one in THE WO…

Local-issues

Letter: The Border Wall

Tim Steller is calling for the restoration of environmental damage caused by Customs and Border Protections' border wall (Arizona Daily Star D…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News