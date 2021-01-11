Letter: Finchem supports domestic terrorism

As upsetting as the spectacle on January 6th was, as disturbing as the actions of four Arizona Congresspeople was in the electoral count, the craven behavior of Mark Finchem (R) LD11 is appalling. He is flying high now because Trump read aloud his letter at a Georgia rally. He was in the DC mob! He proudly tweeted the same seditious sentiments as came from Trump. Today, with his followers being removed from Twitter, he is moving his online presence to Parler, a social networking service which has a significant user base of Trump supporters, conspiracy theorists, and right-wing extremists. It’s a site to which few of us who try to counter his misinformation will follow, a site which is almost certainly monitored by the FBI. Finchem is a member of OathKeepers, a radical extremist group also monitored by the FBI as a hate group. With everything in our power, those of us who truly wish to save our country must see that he is gone from the legislature.
Margaret Nichols
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.