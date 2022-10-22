 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Immigration

  • Comments

There is a very simple and obvious solution to the border issue that no-one seems to want to see. Open the border gates, hand everyone who passes through a Social Security card, and let them get to work! It is not that big a deal to vet out the felons and peoples with checkered pasts. The rest are just poor, oppressed people who are honest and just want to make living and a new life for their families. With Social Security numbers they can work and pay taxes. Then no-one can claim that they are "stealing" from the public school systems. Hell, we don't need immigrants to do that, Gov. Ducey did it for them. The school districts would benefit from an influx of new students, and who knows, there may even be some teachers for hire amongst the parents! Just like DACA's being in-state tuition eligible, we should welcome them one and all and be lucky to have them. These people are a great resource.

John Harman

People are also reading…

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Vote No on Proposition 128

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News