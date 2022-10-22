Letter: Immigration

There is a very simple and obvious solution to the border issue that no-one seems to want to see. Open the border gates, hand everyone who passes through a Social Security card, and let them get to work! It is not that big a deal to vet out the felons and peoples with checkered pasts. The rest are just poor, oppressed people who are honest and just want to make living and a new life for their families. With Social Security numbers they can work and pay taxes. Then no-one can claim that they are "stealing" from the public school systems. Hell, we don't need immigrants to do that, Gov. Ducey did it for them. The school districts would benefit from an influx of new students, and who knows, there may even be some teachers for hire amongst the parents! Just like DACA's being in-state tuition eligible, we should welcome them one and all and be lucky to have them. These people are a great resource.