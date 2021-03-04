 Skip to main content
Letter: Macerich Co. Should Honor Its Commitment to Humane
Letter: Macerich Co. Should Honor Its Commitment to Humane

Macerich Company operates 12 Arizona malls including Tucson’s La Encantada. In 2011, the company committed to phase out commercial pet stores and implement a humane model across its portfolio. A decade later and the same pet store still operates from Macerich malls.

Real job-board reviews of Macerich’s pet store lessee:

“I was told to give false information to customers and lie about dogs’ living conditions. I later realized how unprofessional this company was and was happy to leave.” (puppy specialist, former employee)

“A lot of illnesses and upset customers spend thousands of dollars to go home with a puppy and have to pay more in vet bills.” (manager, former employee)

Per the Humane Society of the United States, almost all pet store puppies come from puppy mills—inhumane commercial dog-breeding facilities that disregard dogs' physical and emotional health to maximize profits.

More than 90 percent of Macerich revenue reportedly comes from leases. That money should not derive from puppy mill operations. Honor your word, Macerich.

Don Scott

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

