Letter: Noise ordinance

I have attempted to get TPD to enforce the noise ordinance in the West University Historic neighborhood.
After being directed to call 911 (indicating it is not an emergency) and being transferred to the TPD 911 line (again indicating it is not an emergency) I have been told that TPD does not respond to noise complaints.
I am currently trying to gather neighbors who are also affected by almost nightly loud music / singing coming from a 4th Ave bar's back patio. They are clearly in violation of the ordinance, yet there seems to be no enforcement aspect connected to the ordinance. This has been an ongoing problem (several years) for those of us who live nearby.
Why have these ordinances if there is no enforcement?
Stephen Carlat
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.