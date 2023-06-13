My wife and I attended the Fox Theatre for a concert June 10th. I have severe mobility issues and we parked as close as possible, PMC Parking. A sign indicated the pay station would cease working June 15th and referred patrons to the QR codes posted above indicating how we could pay in the future. We attempted several credit/debit cards at the pay station and they were rejected. We watched this happen to a number of other people so we attempted to use the QR code. It too failed to work. We spent a half hour trying to make it work without success making us late for the concert we paid to attend.