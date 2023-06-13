My wife and I attended the Fox Theatre for a concert June 10th. I have severe mobility issues and we parked as close as possible, PMC Parking. A sign indicated the pay station would cease working June 15th and referred patrons to the QR codes posted above indicating how we could pay in the future. We attempted several credit/debit cards at the pay station and they were rejected. We watched this happen to a number of other people so we attempted to use the QR code. It too failed to work. We spent a half hour trying to make it work without success making us late for the concert we paid to attend.
The next morning I received a text from PMC stating we did not pay, with a photo of our license number and a $40 charge for failure to pay. We still have the record of our attempts to pay on my wife's phone. If you check you will find this is a common occurrence with PMC.
Daniel Rhoads
