I really appreciated the opinion piece on Sunday on why Prop 412 is a mistake, by Rick Rappaport. The Official Voter Information that all registered voters received about a week ago has nothing but the legal wording, which is quite unintelligible. And the flyer from our mayor, asking me to vote for Prop 412, offered no clear reasons why I should! As Rick said, “normally these sort of boring, technical agreements generate scant public attention… but not any more when the region’s biggest belcher of greenhouse gases want another 25 years to enrich their shareholders at the expense of cleaner air and the region’s dwindling water supply.” So, given how little discussion there has been about this special election, why the rush to vote a 25 year contract to TEP?