Letter: Recall Mark Finchem
Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Finchem has been very active on twitter and even appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast -But talk to a constituent? No way.

Elections in Arizona are 100% paper ballots. If Finchem does not know this he is too stupid to hold office. Yet Finchem and the rest of the AZGOP persist in perusing baseless claims. And all the while Arizonan’s are dying of COVID, a disease they play down or ignore entirely.

Finchem’s refusal to talk with a constituent all while pandering to the extremists on the right for clicks and likes is disgusting but not surprising. Finchem has been associated with the Oath Keepers and with the Coalition of Western States. Both groups have ties to extremism. Finchem is not fit to hold office. Recall him and any other Republican who is actively trying to undermine our electoral system.

Susan Ritz

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

