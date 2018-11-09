I am alarmed and somewhat frightened by the increasing number of vehicles blatantly running red lights at major intersections here in Tucson. Not long ago, the cameras were removed at these intersections, and I don't know the rationale behind that move. Those cameras not only acted as a deterrent for potential law breakers, but decreased the possibility of auto accidents and pedestrian injuries or fatalities, which seem to be on the rise in Tucson.

Perhaps these cameras need to be installed once again, or maybe like the proverbial railroad crossing gates being constructed once someone is hit and killed by a train, more accidents and fatalities will be forthcoming before these cameras are once again installed.

Food for thought!

Ken Wright

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

