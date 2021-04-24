Letter: The PRO Act would have protected striking ASARCO workers

Throughout history, workers have used strikes as leverage in the fight for workplace rights. But today, an employee’s decision to strike is unjustly weighed against the potential for disastrous retaliation.
While its legal for workers to withhold their labor, corporations have undermined this right by “permanently replacing” strikers. Increasingly, employers retaliate against striking workers with little, if any, consequence.
Look what happened last year at ASARCO. In their fight for a fair contract, 1,800 members of six unions, went on strike.
During that fight, ASARCO replaced striking Tucsonans with hundreds of nonunion workers. With the strike now over, ASARCO says striking workers are entitled to positions “only as jobs are available.” What an insult to workers who fought for safe and fair working conditions, and the protection of their healthcare.
The PRO Act will prohibit employers from permanently replacing strikers. No one should fear for their livelihoods when going on strike.
Working people deserve better. It’s time for change. It’s time to pass the PRO Act.
Russell Crossan
Picture Rocks
