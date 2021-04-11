Letter: They call themselves pro-life

I am appalled by our so-called “pro-life” legislators who seek to restrict abortions and criminalize the women who require them and the doctors who assist them. If they were truly pro-life, they would prevent the need for abortions by passing bills to raise families out of poverty, address domestic violence, and provide adequate housing, food security, and counseling.
If they were truly pro-life, they would provide for every child beyond the womb. They would raise the minimum wage so families could afford adequate childcare; they would fully fund public education so every child could be well educated; and they would invest in after school programs and expand social services so every child could lead a safe and healthy life.
Our legislators should live up to their perceived notion of themselves. To do so, they must prevent the need for abortions and provide for every child who is born here. Then they can call themselves pro-life. Otherwise, it is nothing more than an empty, hypocritical word.
Dr. Jacolyn Marshall
Oro Valley
